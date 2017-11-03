KP has most beautiful, historical places

Staff Reporter

Nathya Gali and others parts of KPK includes in most beautiful and attractive sightseeing places of the world.

These views were expressed Sahibzada Asghar Ali, Administrator Galyat Development Authority, (GDA) on the others day while talking with delegation of the journalists of Badin Press Club during their visit of KPK province. Mr. Sahibzada added that on the directives of the chief Minister of KPK, the work on the beatification of the historical and touristic places was being carried out for its more updation adding that all possible facilities would ensure to the tourers and updation schemes would be finished soon.

Adding he expressed that work on the all sited beautification schemes are continue with rapid speed and before initiating the work all encroachment was removed adding that all roads lead to touristic and historical places of KPK were made twofold as tourers may visit these all historical sites easily. Mr. Sahibzada added that along with beautification schemes of the roads and tree plantation of the both sides of the roads were also continued adding that illegal cutting of the trees were also overwhelmed.

Adding he maintained that private renting of the rest houses and circuit houses of the different departments of the Govt KPK which turned the huge loss to Govt were also made under control. He expressed that now the income of the millions rupees were being earned yearly to the Govt account. Mr. Sahibzada added that all information regarding the historical places, easy routes and running schemes were being uploaded in the province Govt’s Website amid to make the tourers informed and easy adding he advised the tourers must to read the guidelines and information uploaded on the Website.