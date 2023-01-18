KP Assembly stands dissolved as governor signs summary sent by CM Mahmood Khan

Peshawar: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali signed the summary sent by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan seeking the dissolution of the provincial assembly in an attempt to mount pressure on the federal government to call early elections.

CM Mahmood Khan had sent a summary to the governor on Tuesday, seeking the dissolution of the provincial assembly in line with Imran Khan’s decision to quit the “corrupt system”.

“I, Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in pursuance of Article 112(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan do hereby forward my advice for dissolution of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 17, 2023,” the summary had read.

Earlier, addressing the 86th meeting of the provincial cabinet, CM Mahmood had said, “the last four years have passed by smoothly,” adding that the cabinet members and government were grateful to the MPAs of the opposition and the bureaucracy.

Now that the assembly is dissolved, an interim government must be put in place until a new government comes to power with a fresh mandate after elections.

Under the interim setup, only the assembly speaker will continue to perform his constitutional role.

Setup of caretaker govt

For the caretaker government, within 48 hours of the assembly’s dissolution, the CM has to write to the opposition leader in the assembly. The two are required to suggest three names each for caretaker CM.

If the two leaders could not establish consensus over the nominees for three days, the speaker will then form a committee comprising six members of the outgoing assembly with equal representation from the treasury and the opposition.

To the committee, the outgoing CM and the leader of the opposition will forward two nominees each.

The committee then will have three days to evolve consensus on one name. If that fails as well, then the names of the nominees will be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for a final decision within two days.

The selected nominee will perform his duties as the interim CM until the formation of a new government in the province. The interim CM also has the power to induct his own cabinet.

Following the placement of a caretaker chief minister, the ECP is bound to carry out general elections in the province within 90 days.

Do you know how an interim provincial government is set up?