KP Assembly prorogued sine die

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Monday was adjourned sine die within seven minutes of the start of proceedings as lack of quorum in the House was pointed out by a PTI lawmaker to prevent minority MPA-elect Baldev Kumar from taking oath. Soon after the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, Mehmood Jan, who was presiding over the session, invited Baldev to take oath. Fazle Elahi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) pointed out the lack of quorum as only ten members were present in the House.

The chair ordered ringing of the bell for three times, but the qourum could not be completed. Upon which the session was prorogued after the chair read out the Governor’s order of prorogation. Speaker Asad Qaiser had earlier issued the production order of Baldev Kumar in the assembly session on the directives of Peshawar High Court.

On February 26 this year, Baldev was stopped by the treasury and opposition members from taking oath, who created a rumpus in the House. Some of them even threw shoes at him to express their anger for allegedly killing their colleague late special assistant to chief minister Sardar Soran Singh in Buner district in April 2016.—APP