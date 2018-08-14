KP Assembly members take oath

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

As many as 112 newly elected Members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly took oath of their office here Monday. They were administered oath of their office by the PML-N Parliamentary Leader Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha who was nominated by the Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra for the inaugural session of the new assembly.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) it may be recalled, has emerged as the single largest political party with 64 members who also took oath besides members of the opposition, minorities and women MPAs elected on reserved seats. A special information counter for the newly elected MPAs was set up where they were given necessary information by the assembly staff.

The house also offered Fateha for the departed souls of former Minister Ikramullah Gandapur of PTI and Haroon Bilore of ANP assassinated in suicide blasts during election campaigns as well for the martyrs of Mastung blast.

The chair than adjourned the inaugural session till August 15 wherein election for the posts of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held. The aspirant candidates have been asked to submit nomination papers for the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker with the Secretary Assembly till 4pm of August 14. While the PTI has nominated MPA Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani as its candidate for speaker.

Share on: WhatsApp