KP apex committee reviews law & order situation

The Apex Committee in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held it’s an important meeting at Governor’s House, Peshawar on Thursday which was attended by the Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Chief Minister, Parvez Khattak, Corps Commander, Peshawar and the heads of law enforcement as well as other concerned agencies. The law and order situation and the pace of progress on developmental projects in the province as well as FATA were reviewed in detail during the meeting.

The apex committee expressed complete satisfaction over the gradual improvement in the law and order situation. The meeting also appreciated the successful initiatives for border fencing and management as the follow up action of various successful operations being carried out against terrorists and expressed the determination to overcome all hurdles, if come across while implementing the measures in this respect.

The meeting also decided to complete transition process in all the respective areas which is underway as a result of the successful restoration of peace both in FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also reviewed various aspects of the ongoing steps in this connection. It was also agreed upon that ensuring resolution of the certain core problems, being faced in FATA is subject to establishment of local government system on immediate basis.—APP