KP announces Rs10,000 monthly stipend for ‘Pesh Imams

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday okayed Rs.10,000/- as monthly stipend for ‘Pesh-e-Imams of Jamia Mosques of the province. This decision will take effect from the next month ie February 2018. This stipend will be given to those Pesh-e-Imams having proper degree from any of the five recognized boards of Deeni Madaris. It is also mandatory that ‘Imams’ must be a permanent resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

This stipend would be directly transferred to the accounts of eligible Imams for which modalities are being worked out. Moreover, there will be an official committee for the purpose at district level. The ‘Masajid committees’ would also be given due weightage in the process. In case of change of Imam, the Masajid committees would send their nominations to the district level official committees for appointment of new Imam. This initiative would cost Rs3.25 billion per annum. The cabinet also approved draft bill for regularization of 4835 projects employees of 57 different projects. The draft bill will be tabled in the provincial assembly for enactment.

The cabinet in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak also conditionally approved up-gradation of Kulachi area in D.I.Khan Division and Upper Chitral in Malakand Division to the status of district, however, the decision would take effect from lifting of ban imposed by the Election Commission for completion of new delimitations.