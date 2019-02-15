KP allocates Rs 500m for Buddhist remains’ preservation

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism and Culture Atif Khan Thursday said the provincial government has allocated Rs 500 million for preservation of Buddhist remains in the province. Talking to delegation of DFID led by its country director Joanna Reid here at his office, he said the government has taken various measures for promotion of tourism and it is part of the steps to preserve Buddhist remains to attract followers to Buddha.

Atif said that 20 new tourist spots have been identified in the province and soon development work would start to facilitate access of tourists to these sites, adding that both the federal and provincial governments were committed to promoting tourism as an industry. He told the delegation that KP province has rich in natural resources and there is great potential of investment in oil, gas and mineral sectors.

Speaking on the occasion Minister for Local Government Sharam Khan Taraqi informed the delegation that the provincial government was bringing reforms in local government to resolve people’s problems at grass root level.

He said since PTI was in power in federation and the provincial so the development projects were being executed on fast pace.

