KP all set to launch massive reforms across province

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The KP government is all set to launch massive reforms across major sectors in the province in the next 5 years tenure of the incumbent government. As per directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial governments were tasked to identify 10 initiatives against which the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has planned for more than 25 initiatives making it the basis for development in the coming 5 years.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan will be briefed about the reform plans to be undertaken in a special cabinet meeting to be held today (Friday). According to details, some of the initiatives in the health sector include recruitment of additional 4,000 LHWs to ensure coverage of all rural areas in addition to rolling out a rural ambulance service to transport mothers and children to health facilities. The government will also ensure that 80% of expectant mothers give birth in health facilities and are provided pre and post natal care.

Within three years, the government is committed to ensure all 120 secondary hospitals in the province provide 24/7 services in addition to ensuring that each district has at least one fully operational secondary health facility within one year. Furthermore, the govt has also planned to immunize 80% of children in the province against fatal diseases.

In the agricultural sector, the government plans to introduce a functional ICT based market intelligence system to increase farmer profit by 15-20% along with reclaiming 5,500 hectares of cultivatable wastelands. Moreover, the government will also support over 3000 farmers through livestock technology transfer and will also establish feedlot and calf fattening farms targeting 100,000 calves.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa new Agriculture Policy aims to reduce sugarcane seed cost by 95% through private sector investments in seed technology in addition to working on improving animal health and creating disease-free zones by establishing 500 new and upgrading 150 current Animal Health Facilities

As for reforms in the Police department, KP will become the first province to launch police station based budget this year along with increasing the number of female police officers by 4X.

Share on: WhatsApp