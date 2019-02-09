KP, AK’s IGs, chief secretaries transferred

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

In a surprise move the key officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch and Inspector General Police Salahuddin Mehsud were changed on Saturday.

Secretary Energy KP Mohammad Saleem has been appointed as new Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Naeem Khan has replaced Mehsud as new IGP of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A handout of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government issued on Saturday said Mohammad Salim Khan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently serving under government of KP has been transferred and posted as Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Likewise another notification says Muhammad Naeem Khan, A BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan serving as IGP, AJK Govt is transferred and posted as IGPof Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Share on: WhatsApp