KP agri dept announces Rs100.750m package for sugarcane growers

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture department has announced a mega Rs100.750 million incentives package for sugarcane growers to cater people’s requirements for sugar and improve socio-economic conditions of farmers in the province. Deputy Director Planning of Agriculture department, Dr Murad Ali told APP on Friday that a comprehensive incentive plan has been prepared for sugarcane growers during first 100 days of PTI government to encourage farmers and sugarcane growers.

Under the package, he said Rs100.750 million incentives would be given to sugarcane growers aimed at to increase ‘Gur and Sugar production besides financially facilitating poor farmers in all districts of KP. “Direct incentives will be provided to farmers in the shape of nurseries, kits and machines under the plan,” he said.

KP is blessed with variety of climates suitable for cultivation of all kinds of crops including sugarcane, vegetables and fruits. The plain areas of KP including Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Kohat, Karak, DI Khan, Bannu and Haripur are most suited for sugarcane farming due to presence of an effective irrigation system and vast area for cultivation of this cash crop. Terming sugarcane is one of the main crops of KP, he said in 2015-16 it is sown on an area of 111,586 hectares having production of 5,472,889 tons.

Traditional cultivation techniques of this crop are labourious, costly and water exhaustive and per hectare yield of sugarcane of KP is low compared to other provinces of the country. To address these challenges, he said introduction and dissemination of modern Chip Budding Technology (CBT) will be introduced which on one hand will reduce the inputs cost and on other hand will improve the yield up to 50pc without increasing the area under the crop. This will also add to the conservation of irrigation water up to 15pc.—APP

