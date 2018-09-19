Koreas finalize joint team roster at judo worlds

Seoul

South and North Korea have finalized their roster for a joint judo team in the mixed team event at the World Judo Championships, Seoul’s judo governing body said Wednesday.

The Korea Judo Association (KJA) said coaches from the two Koreas reached an agreement on the roster for the mixed team event at the worlds in Baku, Azerbaijan.

According to the KJA, 13 South Korean judokas, including 2018 Asian Games gold medalist Gwak Dong-han, will be on the roster. North Korea will send Kim Chol-kwang in the men’s 73-kilogram division, Kim Jin-a in the women’s 57kg and Kwon Sun-yong in the women’s 70kg for the mixed team event.

The mixed team event will be held on September 27, the last day of the world championships. The unified team from the Koreas will use the unification flag that depicts the Korean Peninsula, the KJA said. South and North Korea will send separate teams for the men’s and women’s competitions at the world championships that start on Thursday.—APP

