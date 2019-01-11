Korean investment to continue in Azad Kashmir: Kwak

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ambassador Kwak Sung-Kyu of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Pakistan, called on Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The South Korean Ambassador assured the President of continuing Korean investment in Azad Kashmir, especially in the power sector. He specifically mentioned the hydropower projects of Patrind and New Bong which have already been completed, and Gulpur hydropower project which was being constructed. In addition, one was being planned at Athmuqam.

President Masood Khan thanked the South Korean Ambassador for the investment of his country’s enterprises in Azad Kashmir and thus contributing to Azad Kashmir’s energy infrastructure development.

He invited the South Korean entrepreneurs to diversify their investments in Azad Kashmir to other sectors, such as the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and IT industry.

The President also thanked the South Korean Ambassador for his country’s contribution to the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which monitors ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).

Sardar Masood Khan said that the engagement between the United States and North Korea, as well as the constructive role played by the RoK President Moon Jae-in in the quest for peace and diplomacy, have rekindled hopes for engagement on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as well. “No barrier should be considered absolute in the search for conflict resolution. All avenues for the diplomatic solution must be explored with diligence and determination”, he said.

The President extended a formal invitation to the South Korean Ambassador to Muzaffarabad, AJK.

