Korean envoy hails Pakistan’s peace efforts in meeting with Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI – Suh Sangpyo, Korean Ambassador to Pakistan, on Thursday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to furthering bilateral relations with the Republic of Korea in all domains.

Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

‘Pakistan will always support Afghan led-Afghan Owned” Peace Process’

COAS on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with General Lloyd J. Austin (Retired), US’ Secretary of Defence.

During the call, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan Peace Process, draw down and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan will always support “Afghan led-Afghan Owned” Peace Process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders. He also reiterated that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan.

The US dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both the countries.

