Korea to host ADB’s 53rd meeting in 2020

Islamabad

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Thursday announced that the 53rd Annual Meeting of its Board of Governors will be held in Incheon Metropolitan City, Republic of Korea from 2–5 May 2020.

This will be the third time the Republic of Korea will host the meeting, according to ADB press statement received here. It hosted ADB’s 37th Annual Meeting in Jeju Island in 2004 and ADB’s 3rd Annual Meeting in Seoul in 1970.

The Annual Meeting is the largest gathering of the bank and a unique opportunity for ADB Governors to engage in focused discussion on development issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific.

About 3,000 participants regularly join the meeting, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media.

For the 52nd Annual Meeting of ADB’s Board of Governors this year, registration is now open—APP

