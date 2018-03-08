Korea-Pakistan ink MoU for employment of Pakistani workers

Mohammad Arshad

Pakistan and South Korea, Wednesday, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for employment of Pakistani workers in Korea through Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) for two years i.e. 2018-19. Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (HRD) Pir Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashidi signed the documents related to MoU here at a serene ceremony.

South Korean ambassador Kwak Sung-Kyu appreciated the cooperation between the Ministry of OP&HRD and Ministry of Employment and Labour, Korea for employment of skilled and dedicated labour from Pakistan. He expressed that this cooperation will further improve in the days to come.