Korea Foundation, PNCA hosts film show

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad, in collaboration with the Korea Foundation and the Pakistan National Council of Arts, hosts a film show at PNCA.

This film show wraps up a series of the cultural events which the Embassy has organized throughout the year of 2018, with the goal of enhancing awareness among the Pakistani people of the Korean traditional folk performing art, the Korean language, the contemporary popular music, that is K-Pop, Taekwondo etc.

The film selection for screening of this year, “the Fatal Encounter” is a 2014 Korean movie based on a historical story of politically motivated real-life assassination attempt on King Jeongjo, the 22nd ruler of the Korea’s Joseon dynasty. At the age of 10, Jeongjo witnessed the execution of his father through a royal decree ordered by his grandfather, then King Yeongjo. In 1777, the second year of his reign, King Jeongjo was consistently under death threats from his political enemies and finally survived several assassination attempts.

The Embassy hopes that the audience will enjoy the Korean historical film and have a taste of a part of the long history and culture of Korea, especially in the royal court, sometimes full of thrilling conspiracy of life or death.

