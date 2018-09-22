Korangi residents foil rickshaw driver’s attempt to kidnap a minor girl

A rickshaw driver was arrested on Friday night after he was allegedly caught trying to kidnap a minor girl from the metropolis’ Korangi neighbourhood.

According to police sources, residents of Sector 33-F of Korangi No. 2 were alerted of the kidnapping bid when Dua, 10, cried for help as the suspect identified as Nazir attempted to run away with the minor in his rickshaw.

The 10-year-old had gone out to buy groceries when the alleged abductor tried to force her into his rickshaw. The passersby rescued the minor girl, caught the kidnapper, and beat him up before handing him over to the authorities.

Police said a first information report (FIR) was filed against kidnapper and investigation from him was underway—INP

