Korangi Police conducts training workshop based on investigations, cases

District Korangi Police organized a training workshop to strengthen investigations and cases with the support of Law Protection Social Welfare Organization. Former IG Sindh Niaz Ahmed Siddiqui, Barrister Shahida Jameel along with Civil Judge Sibghatullah Hangurio, SSP Investigation Korangi Abreez Abbasi, ASP Bilal Hasan Mirza, Police Surgeon Dr. Samia, and other police officers along with law enforcement officers were the special guests of the training workshop. Protection Chairperson Fauzia Tariq and Women and Child Protection Cell in-charge Korangi Zakia Umm Kulsoom also joined.

In the training workshop, a briefing was given on important topics of forensic criminal investigation, progress in homicide, murder cases and investigation.

Barrister Shahida Jameel appreciated the improvement in forensic methods and efforts made by Women and Child Protection Cell Korangi to solve complex cases. Former IG Sindh Niaz Ahmed Siddiqui gave a presentation on Homicide Forensic Criminal Investigation, covering all types of death, forensic methods to determine the cause and duration of death and the use of other modern technologies including criminal cases were also informed.

The Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate East Karachi pointed out that the trial of cases in the court, poor investigation and other reasons contribute to the high rate of acquittal. Briefing was also given to increase the section of the FIR.

Abriz Abbasi SSP Investigation Wing District Korangi, East Zone thanked all the speakers of the workshop and encouraged the officers for giving positive recommendations and suggestions. In the end, Barrister Shahida and Chairperson of Law Mera Tahafza Fawzia were also awarded certificates of appreciation for the excellent performance of the operation and investigation units of Korangi Police.