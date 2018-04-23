Korangi girl

A six-year-old minor girl Rabia went to play outside her home. Three days later her dead body was recovered from garbage. What a tragedy? If we count such incidents we will be surprised what extremes of depravity our society has touched. We can no longer claim to be a civilized society. We have fallen to the pit of degradation and immoral turpitude. The incident enraged the local residents who took to the streets of Karachi to protest against this brutality. They demanded that arrested accused be handed over to them so they can be punished in the Pubic Square.

Police had arrested two accused while the third accused fled the scene. Sooner or later he will be arrested too. Let the police do its job. We are aware of the mob mentality and public justice. The sentiments are running high if mob could get the accused they will tear them apart. Let law take its course.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

