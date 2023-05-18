Komal Rizvi delights fans with stunning honeymoon pictures

KARACHI – Pakistani actress, songwriter, and TV host Komal Rizvi has been updating her fans with her mesmerizing honeymoon, as she spends quality time with her husband S. Ali Uppal.

The wedding of Komal Rizvi remained the talk of the town as the pictures from the nuptials went viral and garnered huge love online. As the post-wedding festivities culminated, Rizvi and husband jetted off to Portugal for their honeymoon.

In the pictures, the newlywed couple can be seen happily posing together.

Sad to be leaving Lisbon, she captioned the post while sharing the adorable moments from the week-long stay in Lisbon, which is best known for its colonial history, architecture, and Fado music. The smiles of the newlywed say it all.

For the unversed, Komal Rizvi married US-based tech tycoon Ali Uppal in late April. Social media was poured in with felicitations when the Washmallay star announced her marriage with the CEO of a multi-billion dollar company S. Ali Uppal.

A series of pictures were shared by the singer showing the couple posing for the outdoor photoshoot. Radiating love in an outfit made by her own mother, Komal tied the knot in a private event that was only attended by friends and family.