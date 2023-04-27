Komal Rizvi dances her heart out at Dholki event; video goes viral

Pakistani pop singer and actor Komal Rizvi tied the knot for the second time, and her recent wedding S. Ali Uppal, the CEO, and co-founder of a multi-billion dollar company remained the talk of the town.

As congratulations are in order for Washmallay crooner, she took fans by surprise as her latest dance performance on the Indian song Kajra Re went viral, prompting all kinds of reactions on social media.

Fans are looking for her wedding festivities, a video of her blasting dance performance captured the bride shaking the leg. In the clip, she slayed donning a striking ensemble featuring beautiful dull gold gota work on a yellow and off-white.

The exciting moves and expressions by the 41-year-old had social media stunned as many felicitated her for the groovy moves.

Earlier, a series of pictures shared by the singer showed the couple posing for the outdoor photoshoot. Radiating love in an outfit made by her own mother, Komal tied the knot in a private event that was only attended by friends and family.

The Coke Studio singer hailed from Karachi. She started her career as a child artist and made her acting debut in the TV serial back in 90s. Rizvi rose to fame with her music and hosted several TV shows. She also released several albums, including Komal and Romeo.