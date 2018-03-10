KOICA holds pre-departure orientation for economic development strategy

Islamabad

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Pakistan held a pre-departure meeting for 17 high level government officials for Country Focused Training program on “Economic Development Strategy” scheduled to be held in Korea from March 18~31, 2018. The intended training program aims to provide useful insight and guideline on economic development by sharing Korea’s economic development experience and to strengthen policy making and implementation capacity of Government officials from Pakistan.

Addressing at the occasion, newly arrived Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan, Mr. Kwak Sung-Kyuwelcomed the participants and said that Pakistan is a resource-rich country and possesses Natural resources like mineral, fuel, natural gas and agricultural land and has a high potential to transform in to developed Nation. The training will be focused on enhancing vision of you on socio-economic development of Korea and I hope you can learn and apply those lessons for sustainable development of Pakistan and fostering Korea-Pakistan development cooperation.

The participants are from different Ministries including Planning commission, Economic Affairs, Capital Administration and Federal Board of Revenue. Mr. Muhamamd Humair Karim Joint Secretary EAD assured their support for strengthening ties between Pakistan and South Korea and paid their gratitude to the Korean government for offering this much needed training Program. Abdul Rahman Khan and Mr. Muhammad Ali Raza Program coordinators of KOICA briefly introduced the courses and orientate participants about the Pre- Departure logistics of the training program.—PR