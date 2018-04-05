Kohlu welcomes Juma Khan Marri joining of mainstream Pakistan

Kohlu

A huge congregation was held at Kohlu, Balouchistan on Wednesday to welcome Dr Juma Khan Marri’s decision of disassociation from the so-called Baloch Separatist Movement and to join mainstream Pakistan. The event started in the form of rally from Bank Chowk Kohlu, with participants carrying banners, having welcoming remarks for Dr Juma Khan Marri. Among others, several tribal elders also attended the gathering.

The highly charged up and enthusiastic gathering was addressed by several speakers, including Wadeera Rab Nawaz, Wadeera Ghazi Khan, Mir Sher baz Marri, Wadeera Mir Gul Sanjrani Marri, Syed Nazim Shah, Wadeera Bevragh Marri , Umar Farooq and Mir Zarak Khan. Addressing from Moscow, Dr Jumma Khan thanked people of Pakistan, especially his supporters in Kohlu for arranging such a big congregation to welcome his decision. He said that projects like Gwadar port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would change the fate of Balochistan. All those, opposing these projects were not only enemies of Pakistan but also people of Balochistan, he added. He asked all Balochs to lay down their weapons and start contributing in these ongoing projects for betterment of province.

He said that the Indian paid so-called leaders were enjoying luxurious life in Europe, while on the contrary common Baloch people were suffering the blunt of terrorism. Be they were attackers or victims, in both cases the Baloch community was the sufferer, he added. He said that he had launched an organisation Overseas Pakistani Baloch Unity (OPBU), which would expose and confront the disgruntled so-called Baloch leaders on all forums and fronts abroad. He said that soon he would come back to Pakistan, but added that first he and his organisation would dismantle the anti-Pakistan elements abroad by showing their true face to Baloch people and international community.

He asked people of Balochistan to come forward and support him in his mission of peace, unity and brotherhood. During his address from Moscow, Dr Juma Khan Marri was accompanied by main officeholders of OPBU including Noor Habib Shah, Chaudry Zahid Khurshid and President Pakistani Community Russia (Mil Ker Pakistan) Malik Shahbaz.—APP