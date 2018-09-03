Kohli wants India to do more than ‘compete’ after England series loss

Southampton, United Kingdom :India captain Virat Kohli said being “competitive” was not enough after a 60-run defeat by England in the fourth Test at Southampton condemned his side to yet another away series loss.

Sunday’s result, achieved with more than a day to spare, left England an unassailable 3-1 up ahead of the fifth and final Test at The Oval in south London starting on Friday.

For all India are the world’s top-ranked Test side, they have now won just one of their last nine series outside Asia.

A target of 245 at Hampshire’s headquarters proved beyond them, with India dismissed for 184 after tea on the fourth day as England off-spinner Moeen Ali, the man-of-the-match, took four for 71.

While the in-form Kohli (58) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (51) were sharing a fourth-wicket partnership of 101, India were in the hunt.

But they folded quickly after Ali snared Kohli and Rahane either side of tea.

“We can look at the scoreboard and say we were only 30 runs away or 50 runs away, but we have to recognise that when we are in the midst of the situation, and not later,” Kohli told reporters.

“We know that we have played good cricket but we cannot say again and again to ourselves that we have competed.”

India only lost the first Test by 31 runs.

