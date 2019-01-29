Kohli bows out with India undefeated in New Zealand

Wellington

Virat Kohli bowed out of the New Zealand tour with India in an unbeatable position after they won the third one-day international by seven wickets in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

With India up 3-0, world player of the year Kohli is to be rested for the remaining two matches and the following Twenty20 series. Kohli’s 60 off 74 deliveries and a 113-run partnership with Robit Sharma saw India chase down their 244-run target with seven overs to spare.

It gave the tourists back-to-back series wins against Australia and New Zealand and ensured they will be a force to be reckoned with in the World Cup later this year. Sharma top-scored with 62 while Ambati Rayudu was unbeaten on 40 and Dinesh Karthik on 38.

New Zealand, batting first, posted their highest score and longest innings in the three matches so far but they still fell short of 50 overs, their last wicket falling with six balls remaining. Ross Taylor (93) and Tom Latham (51) gave the innings credibility but proved no challenge for the visitors.—APP

