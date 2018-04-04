Kohat Police arrest 260 POs in first quarter of 2018

Peshawar

Kohat Police has arrested 260 deadly proclaimed offenders including those wanted in terrorism, extortion and kidnapping cases during the first quarter of the current calendar year, said performance report of the first quarter of the year. The report said that one of the proclaimed offender wanted to police in connections with various criminal incidents has been killed in encounter.

During the operation, 150,000 persons have been checked through the use of modern technology while dozens of unregistered Afghan nationals have also been arrested. The performance report further said that due to the professional performance during search and strike operations, the incidents of terrorism, kidnapping, extortion, robberies and dacoities have been declined by 100%.

In wake of the sudden checking, under a comprehensive strategy a special campaign with solid planning more illegal arms than the previous year was seized in the district and high numbers of cases were also registered against narcotics sellers. The report said that district police during targeted operations, raids and special nakabandis 150,000 persons and 90,000 different kinds of vehicles were checked through IVS, VVS and CRVS mobile technology and cases were registered against 3600 criminals while for the prevention of car theft cases 1500 suspicious vehicles were taken into possession to complete legal proceedings in that regard.

The police also seized explosive materials, arms and narcotics were included three hand grenades, seven kilograms of explosive material, 15 detonators, 51 Kalashnikoves, three stin-guns, 8 repeaters, 46 rifles, 168 guns. 560 pistols, 30,000 cartridges of different weapons, 1200 magazines, 316 kilogram charas, 10 kilogram heroin, 5 kilogram opium, 2 kilogram ice and 60 bottles of liquor.—APP