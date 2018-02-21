Kohat Asma murder case: SC directs police to arrest fugitive suspect soon

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed police to arrest the absconder suspect Mujahidullah Afridi in Asma Rani murder case as soon as possible.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar conducted hearing of the case.

Deputy Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told the court that they are issuing the red warrant of the suspect. Police authorities expressed hope that the suspect will be arrested shortly.

The suspect’s uncle and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) district president Aftab Alam told the court that he has contacted Mujahid’s father abroad.

“Every suspect is caught by the police sooner or later. But no sympathy remains for a fugitive suspect in law,” remarked the CJP.

Speaking to Aftab Alam, the CJP warned, “You are a member of PTI. Action will be initiated against you if the court came to know your influence in the case.”

The court while adjourning the hearing directed to provide the results in the case until one month.

Afridi, nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) district president Aftab Alam, reportedly shot dead Asma after his marriage proposal was turned down.

Asma had received three bullets and was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. She had come home to meet her family in Kohat during session break.

Orignally published by INP