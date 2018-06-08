Koh-i-Murad shrine

Koh-a-Murad is a shrine which is situated in district Turbat where every year thousands of Zikri community devotees come for worship. They do chogan and cannot sleep for nights and days in the holy month of Ramadan (from 25th till 28th) as they spend this period for worship and prayers.

They face a lot of painful problems staying there due to lack of facilities, like shortage of water and less washrooms. Our former Chief Minister Dr Malik had granted 5 million for Koh-a-Murad but still shortage of water and lack of washrooms is felt. So, it is my humble request to the authorities concerned to solve the issues of the Zikri community to make their stay comfortable during Ramadan.

HAMRAZ RASHEED

Turbat

