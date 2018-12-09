German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler likes to drive motorcycle, particularly in Pakistan and emphasizing on the road safety measures during bike drive. In a tweet, he said that he like the beautiful landscape of Pakistan, especially the city located beneath the Margalla hills Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. He said that he always spreading awareness about road safety, especially motorcycle safety. He urged the motorcyclists to always wear a helmet. He added that most of the road accidents occur due to motorbikes.

He appreciated strict action of Punjab government for penalising those not wearing helmets while riding motorcyclists.—APP

