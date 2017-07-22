Knowledge as well as education is key to progress and prosperity and every step being taken to spread knowledge and promote education at all levels by the Punjab Government is indeed welcome and appreciable. As such it is quite commendable that the provincial government has plans in hand to construct Lahore Knowledge Park over 852 acres of land on Bedian Road and the civil works are to commence shortly.

For taking care of all aspects of this mega project, the Lahore Knowledge Park Company has already been established to strategize, plan, undertake and oversee the development of the first 4th generation technology and growth park in Pakistan aiming at creating synergies between academia, industry and the government to drive a composite ecosystem of research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

According to the reports, as a state-of-the-art development, the Knowledge Park will host universities and educational institutions, research centres, innovation hubs, business services zones, green areas and a central zone offering all the features of a modern lifestyle. Quite obviously, the project is a high-tech development that embodies the vision of the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to make Punjab and by extension Pakistan, Asia’s premier destination for the global knowledge economy.

As envisioned, the Lahore Knowledge Park is going to be game changer in brining knowledge and by extension economic prosperity to Pakistan, it is an intervention aiming at national development and all those entrusted with the important task of developing are fully geared to pursue it with full spirit and vigour to stand out as a knowledge-based economy in the 21st century.

The reports in the media have also given positive indications about the Lahore Knowledge Park is already in advance level talks with a consortium of three Italian universities for fetching Italian faculty at the university whereas local academicians will be inducted at a later stage and the upcoming Pak-Italy University will prove to be a paradigmatic step in the evolution of engineering sciences both at the educational as well as industrial fronts. All this quite obviously augurs well and the objectives so set are all commendable. Hopefully, the Lahore Knowledge Park is going to take shape soon after spadework has been completed and starts spreading knowledge in all forms all around.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

