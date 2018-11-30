‘Knowledge is Power’, is indeed a proverb that is true in every sense. We all know where the power of knowledge can take us. Knowledge helps us in our everyday life to deal with any situation or to solve any problem. No one in life can actually prosper without knowledge. It gives you social power and helps you gain more respect in the society. We humans are the most powerful beings on earth because of the power of knowledge.

Though animals have the strength to harm us we protect ourselves from them not just with physical but mental strength. We not only have the power to protect ourselves but to protect others, to protect our nature and environment too. Knowledge gives us the ability to understand, analyze and act in a certain manner in life. It helps us evolve and grow.

OSAMA ANEES

Karachi

