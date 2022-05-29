Knowledge as a beauty and an intellectual glamour | By Prof Anees Akhtar, UK

Knowledge as a beauty and an intellectual glamour

PURE universal knowledge includes everything. If you are adhering to one line of thought, one mode of thinking, one idea structure, and excluding all others then you are not having pure knowledge.

Knowledge defends you in every shape of your life.Knowledge is the only big defence a human being needs in every sphere of life.

Knowledge defends you against every possible form of harm in any situation in life.The more knowledge you have, the less fear you have the less pain you will feel in life.

The less stress you will feel and less anguish you will feel. Even if knowledge makes you more logical and reasonable, more knowledge will make you feel content and satisfied and you will experience less danger, there is no limitation in the concept of word knowledge, the value of word knowledge is infinite.

So you can find that one word knowledge frees you from all limitations.Knowledge has a lot of logic, without great knowledge you do not have a great human brain.

So craving for knowledge makes your mind logical, wise, honest and noble.If you have a lot of knowledge it means you are a great logical person.

Being logical makes you reasonably wise, honest, noble and civilized.Dynamic approach in all aspects of life you are considered as a legendary and enlightened person.

In past history polymaths were all legendaries of their times Including Newton, Einstein D Vinci and many other Muslims polymaths, which means humans are attracted to intelligence and wit first then they have second choice of look this is natural preference of conversation over muscles.

So most people prefer books over looks.Brain always makes a wise good man or woman. According to brain researchers, brain is also a large sex organ.

There are a lot of people in societies who are excited and attracted towards the insights and wisdom of others.

The people who are excited by knowledge are often fond of philosophical political or psychological discussions because this turns them on.

When a smart brain with great knowledge engage someone with healthy debate and make someone think differently about something , this act of smart thinking is an art of convincing and attracting others towards your personality and brain power and has great advantages; including social and sexual attractions.

Knowledge of different research from the University of Mexico has found that “there is a strong connection between man’s virility and his intelligence.

” The research shows that there is a strong correlation between higher IQ and healthy sperm, which means the smart man has the strongest sperm.

Research shows that women are attracted to intelligence because their ovaries sense the quality of sperms in intelligent mates.

All women have the common interest of getting the best sperm of an educated, smart and intelligent man that can make their babies better human beings with an intelligent brain.

There is a strong connection between high IQ, strong personality with healthy sex hormone and sperms.

Surveys in American elite universities revealed that research scholars with high IQ have boosted libido.

Most of the intellectuals are working in societies as writers, thinkers, philosophers and political leaders.

Our generations have always been in deep relationship with them because of their creative innovative and missionary work.

They are all knowledge creators; they seek knowledge and explore the universe, life and societies at core levels.

For marriages and relationships, society prefers strong mental capabilities and a high educational level first , then care about heart and love secondly.

So intelligence or education is the prior criteria and highly ranked characteristic in choosing a partner.

In a survey it was found the person smarter than 90 percent of the population is considered to be an ideal partner than the person who is smarter than 50 percent of the population.

But the person smarter than 99% of the population is found to be less attractive as an ideal partner.

So, more creative people will be socially and sexually more attractive and civilized and will be suitable for relationships and leadership in various fields of life; including politics, social, spiritual or creative missionaries.