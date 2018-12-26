Knitwear valuing $1.214b exported in five months

Islamabad

Knitwear exports from the country during first five months of current financial year increased by 10.58 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. About 52,171 thousand dozens of knitwear worth US $1.214 billion exported during the period from July-November, 2018-19 as compared the exports of 43,388 thousand dozen valuing US $1.098 billion of same period of last year. Meanwhile, during the period under review country also earned US $1.022 bullion by exporting about 18,465 thousand dozen of readymade garments as against the exports of 15,306 thousand dozen of readymade garments valuing $1.019 billion of same period of last year. According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of readymade garments during the last five months had witnessed 0.28 percent growth as compared to the corresponding period of last year. In first five months of current fiscal year, bed wear exports from the country were recorded at US$ 966.007 million as compared the exports of 947.404 million of same period last year. About 165,686 metric tons of bed wear exported during the period form July-November, 2018-19, as compared to the exports of 156,823 metric tons registering an increase of 1.96 percent, the data revelled. However, exports of towels was decreased by 2.24 percent as it came down from $ 321.787 in first five months of last fiscal year to million to $314.578 million during the period under review. Textile group exports in first five months had decreased by 0.07 percent as against the same period of last year as textile products worth $5. 508 billion exported as compared to the exports of $ 5.509 billion of same period of last year.—APP

