Knicks put Noah on indefinite leave

New York

French center Joakim Noah’s future with the New York Knicks was thrown into further doubt Friday as the team said he would remain away indefinitely, US media reported.

The New York Daily News, reporting from Milwaukee where the Knicks played the Bucks on Friday, said the Knicks announced that “in a mutual decision Joakim will not be back with the team until further notice.” Noah hasn’t been with the Knicks since January 25, the day after he and head coach Jeff Hornacek engaged in a heated exchange during a practice in Denver. ESPN, citing league sources, reported Noah and Hornacek had to be separated.—APP