KMU to implement approved public health curriculum

Peshawar

Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar Friday announced to implement H.E.C approved Public Health Curriculum in all its constituent and affiliated institutes throughout the province.

This announcement was made during a two-day consultative workshop organized by KMU-IPH&SS in joint collaboration with Sarhad Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS), here to review Public Health curriculum in line with HEC revised and approved curriculum prepared by HEC National Curriculum Review Committee.

Presiding over the inaugural session Vice chancellor KMU, Prof. Dr. Arshad Javed welcomed the participants and said that it is an honor for KMU that being a sole public sector medical university of the province it has the mandate of regulating and assessing all the constituent and affiliated health related educational institutions. He said review and implementation of all courses in line with the HEC guidelines and approved curriculum is obligation of KMU and we are committed to align our public health syllabus according to the needs of international standards.

Vice Chancellor KMU explained that reviews and implementation of modern curriculum of Public Health is the need of the hour and it would not only ensure uniformity amongst all the public health institutions but would also prove the way for standardize and better public health services.

He added that public health experts are back bone of health delivery system and KMU in collaboration with all stake holders would continue its efforts for introducing and implementation of public health revised curriculum at all levels.—APP