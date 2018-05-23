KMU for better learning, teaching of medical education

Peshawar

Khyber Medical University, (KMU) Peshawar in a joint venture with MCORPUS-SPRL (a Belgium based company) has initiated its pilot project on Mixed Reality Based Holograms of Human Body in Learning and Teaching in collaboration with the North-West School of Medicine (NWSM), Peshawar and Khyber Girls Medical College (KGMC), Peshawar.

A spokesman for the KMU in a statement said the mixed reality project is an advanced form of 3D system of studies where students in reality study the human anatomy on Holograms through specialized lens. Khyber Medical University is the second University in the world to adopt this program and technology.

The project has been successfully launched under the supervision of Principal Investigator Dr. Asif Ali and Dr. Zill i Huma, Dr. Najma Baseer, Dr. Inayat Shah and Dr. Yasar Yusafzai of KMU-Institute of Basic Medical Sciences. The inauguration ceremony was chaired by Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid where as Pro VC KMU Prof. Dr. Jawad Ahmed and Registrar KMU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Dean NWSM Prof. Dr. Ijaz Khattak and Dean KGMC Prof. Dr. Noor Wazir were also present at the occasion.

The program was attended by the faculty members of both the medical colleges and was termed as an exciting project aimed to increase the learning and insight of the knowledge for medical students. This project is anticipated to increase the knowledge, understanding and application of knowledge to common medical problems. Better learning by medical students will clearly improve the patients care and will improve the health system of our society.—APP