KMC to welcome academic, literary activities: Wahab

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said, “The fourth literature festival organised here and participation of large number of citizens is a proof that academic and literary programmes have a great acceptance in the public.

“Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will welcome the organization of academic and literary activities in the parks under its management and all possible support will be provided in this regard”, he said speaking about the two-day literature festival organized in collaboration with KMC at Frere Hall.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said, “The theme of this year’s literature festival is climate change and it is a topic that needs a lot of attention at the moment.”

“Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to natural disasters caused by climate change, and we are paying the price for negligence of the international community,” he added.

The use of the literary platform to draw attention to such an important issue was a step in the right direction. It should continue with the same enthusiasm in the future, he added.

He said that it was important to enlighten the new generation with our high academic, literary and cultural traditions. It was a matter of pride for KMC that successful literary festival was organized at a historical place like Frere Hall and KMC had the opportunity to collaborate with the organizers of the literary festival.

“There is a great need for these kinds of academic and literary programmes in the current era as our people are shifting away from books, and social media has replaced books”.

“It is a matter of pride for the city of Karachi that these types of activities are not only continuing here, but the citizens’ interest in them is increasing,” he added.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the literature festival on this occasion, Amina Syed and Shama Askari thanked Murtaza Wahab for his cooperation in organizing the festival.