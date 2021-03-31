KMC to build 34-acre Health City in Manghopir: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed has said that establishment of Health City on 34 acres of land adjacent to Manghopir Leprosy Hospital would be a great gift for the citizens of Karachi.

“Civil society and welfare agencies are assisting KMC in this noble cause. There is a dearth of medical centers in Karachi in view of the growing population.”

There is less work to be done in the health sector, he said in a meeting held at his office on Wednesday regarding the establishment of Manghopir Health City.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Medical Services Dr. Abdul Hameed Jamani, MS of Leprosy Hospital Dr. Asif Usman, Senior Manager Service Khidmat Manzar Alam, Zafar Abbas of JDC, Yousuf Lakhani of Sailani Welfare, Karachi Kidney Diseases Association President Masood Nawab, Alamgir Welfare Trust’s Rehan Yaseen, SIUT’s Dr Wasim Khan, Faizan Global Foundation Director Rizwan Ahmed, former Senior Director Medical Services Dr Muhammad Ali Abbasi, Indus Hospital representatives and others were present on the occasion.

Appreciating the efforts of the welfare agencies, Laiq Ahmed said that KMC has a valuable land of 34 acres in Manghopir which they want to save from land grabbers and use for the service of suffering humanity so that there is a big treatment center here.

He said that in view of the population of Karachi, there is a dearth of medical centers while the needs of the people are increasing day by day.

It is time that wherever resources and space are available, it should be used for setting up medical centers, the administrator said, adding that the new building to be constructed at Leprosy Hospital should be settled as soon as possible.

Administrator directed the MS and Senior Director Medical Services of Leprosy Hospital to complete all social and welfare organizations working in this regard.