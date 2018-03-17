KMC to arrange cleanliness drive on occasion of ‘Easter’: Mayor

Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will arrange a cleanliness drive and proper lighting around churches on the occasion of ‘Easter’ on April 01.‘All citizens including those who belong to minorities are equal for us and therefore we want betterment and progress in each and every area of the city,’ he said.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of city councilors from the Christian community who called on him, said a statement here on Friday.

The delegation requested the Mayor to direct the departments concerned to ensure better sanitation and proper lighting system around the churches located in different parts of Karachi.

Parliamentary leader in the council of KMC Aslam Shah Afridi, Chairman Works Committee Hassan Naqvi, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Asghar Abbas and other officers were also present on the occasion.—APP

