KMC starts work to bring Hill Park in its original shape: MC

Metropolitan Commissioner (MC) Dr Syed Siaf-ur-Rehman Monday said that the work has been started to bring Hill park in its original shape after removal of encroachments from 20 acre of the park land.

Now, the park is free from commercial activities, he said in a statement.

A massive anti- encroachment operation to clear the land of Hill Park was carried out by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

During the operation, more than 50 restaurants, shops and other unauthorized constructions inside Hill Park were demolished, he said.

The removed structures were built on more than 20 acres of the park land and worth about Rs 50 billion which include Dua Restaurant, Eman Restaurant, Aashi Restaurant, Three Queen Restaurant, Oasis Restaurant, Mairaj Amusement Park, Oasis Marriage Garden, Mini Golf Club, Golf Club Marriage Hall and the illegal boundary wall.

The park was established in 1965 on 65 acres of hilly area which had been encroached upon by land grabbers to utilize this land for commercial activities.

The action against encroachments was taken by anti- encroachments staff of KMC on the orders of the Supreme Court for which four teams were formed to remove all illegal constructions.—APP

