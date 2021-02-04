KMC starts revamping four roads leading towards port

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is revamping the road network in Karachi. It has started work on four major roads that lead to the Karachi Port. These include the Mauripur Road, West Wharf Road, Mai Kolachi Road and the MT Khan Road.

The KMC will do the patch work, install reflectors, mark lanes, and colour poles and footpaths along these roads.

Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed has said that road development works in Karachi are in full swing.

“Heavy vehicles ply on Mai Kulachi Road, MT Khan Road, West Wharf Road and Maripur Road. Work has been started to improve it. If the road infrastructure is improved, accidents on the road will also be avoided. Every effort is being made to exempt street lights from load shedding.”

He expressed these views on Mai Kolachi Road during his visit to review the development work on city’s four major roads, Director General Technical Services Shabiha Al Hassan Zaidi, Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem Chief Engineer West Maqsood Sheikh and other concerned officers also accompanied him.

The Administrator said that KMC is doing all this with its own resources as our first priority is to provide convenience to the citizens. Take off all kinds of banners, steamers, flags and advertising materials from Wharf Road.

He directed the Director General Technical Services to install dye version signs and boards wherever there are bends on these roads so that the drivers of vehicles can see it in time and park their vehicles.

The KMC will establish green belts and devise a mechanism to monitor these roads for repair and maintenance.