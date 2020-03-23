KMC starts disinfectant spray

Staff Reporter

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has commenced spraying disinfectant in different parts of the metropolis to sterilise surfaces in view of the spread of coronavirus and other diseases.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar said in a statement that a campaign has been initiated for spraying disinfectant in the areas came under the administration of KMC. He said the anti-bacteria spray is being conducted in every district of the metropolis by using 40 KMC vehicles. The campaign was launched with the 40 vehicles from Karachi’s District Central. ‘Trained staff and medicines are also being sent with the vehicles and spray will be conducted as per schedule,” said Mayor. The Cantonment Board Clifton also started spraying a disinfectant in all its commercial areas as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus on Saturday.

This was confirmed by the CBC spokesperson. He said that the disinfectant spray was carried out on special directives from the CBC chief executive office. It started from Saba Commercial and will continue daily without breaks.