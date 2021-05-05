KMC sign MoU with welfare agency for improvement of cemeteries

Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed has the plan has been undertaken to improve the conditions of KMC cemeteries, which will also end the monopoly of the occupation mafia and facilitate the process of burial along with preparation of necessary documents.

Managing committees have been set up for this purpose while the cooperation and collaboration of civil society and social and welfare organizations has also been sought to address the grievances of the citizens regarding cemeteries, he said.

Speaking on the occasion of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the JDC, a Welfare Foundation, for the management of new cemeteries, Yousuf Lakhani, President, Sailani Welfare Trust, Munawar Younis, Member, Managing Committee, Muhammad Ghazal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), JDC General Secretary Zafar Abbas, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Central Committee Convener and Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Cemetery Iqbal Pervez, Deputy Director Sarwar Alam and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said the citizens should get garves at government rates and extortion from cemeteries and extortion by the mafia should be stopped.

He said that a memorandum of understanding has been signed today with the welfare agencies to improve the condition of cemeteries and two new roads have been constructed at Link Road National Highway and Mowach Goth Baldia Town.

The existing cemeteries are insufficient in terms of population of Karachi, so there is a need to build new cemeteries so that the families can bury their loved ones, he said.

KMCs have49 regular and registered and 50 unregistered cemeteries, of which 11 are in Central District, 2 in East, 13 in West, 9 in Malir and 4 in Korangi.

Cemeteries are located, he said, adding that most of them have been completely filled and more There is no room for burial, so new cemeteries need to be built