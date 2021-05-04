KMC plans Health City in Manghopir area: Administrator

Administrator Laiq Ahmed has said that the dream of establishing a health city on an area of 30 acres in Manghopir will surely come true.

“Civil society has provided various health facilities in the health city with the cooperation of various social and welfare organizations.”

The administrator was talking to officials of civil society and KMC on Tuesday. Representatives of civil society and these officers had paid a detailed visit to the Leprosy Hospital in Manghopir and its adjoining lands.

The meeting was chaired by FaizQadwai from Karachi. Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Land Tariq Siddiqui, Director City Wardens Raja Rustam, Director State Imtiaz Abro and other officers were present on the occasion.

Laiq Ahmed said that KMC has 30 acres of land on Manghopir where a leprosy hospital is already functioning, this place will now be used as a leprosy treatment as well as a health city and invited various institutions. It has been decided to set up various medical facilities here.

In addition to basic health facilities, there are various facilities including diagnostic laboratory, X-ray, CT scan, blood bank, operation theater so that all the medical facilities are available to the sick people in one place.

The administrator said welfare agencies that are already doing this kind of work are requested to provide services at this place as well and play their role in providing medical facilities to the poor and needy citizens, said the Administrator Karachi.

That KMC will provide all kinds of facilities to such institutions and after the establishment of Health City, West and Central District areas of Sakhi Hassan, North Nazimabad, New Nazimabad, Manghopir, Surjani, New Karachi, Hub River Road, Baldia Residents of Town, Orangi Town and other adjoining areas will be provided with accessible medical facilities and the burden of patients on major hospitals of the city will also be reduced.