Syed Shujaat Hussain, Municipal Commissioner (MC) of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), has been removed from the post after Murtaza Wahab took oath as Karachi Mayor.According to details, Afzal Zaidi has replaced Syed Shujaat Hussain as Municipal Commissioner (MC) of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Shujaat Hussain was posted at the request of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) backed Karachi Administrator Dr Saif ur Rehman.It is pertinent to mention here that Afzal Zaidi has served as KMC MC during administration of Murtaza Wahab.