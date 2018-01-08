KMC hosts reception in honour of IMC 2018 participants

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that Majority of the people of Karachi are educated and urbanized, so they are democratic in their nature. As a result we saw major political movements emerged from this city for the restoration of democracy in the country in the near past.

In 1960s and 70s, we also see very active and vibrant students’ movements starting from this city and spreading all over the country. Hosting international media conference was an honor for the city of Karachi and we hope that delegates would take with them positive impression from here and help highlighting the better image of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing via online communication to participants of the International Media Conference in a reception held in their honor by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in Gulshan-e-Jinnah(old Polo Ground) on Saturday.

Chairman of DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, Vice Chairman DMC Korangi Syed Ahmer Ali, City Council Parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, chairman land committee Syed Arshad Hassan, chairmen Law committee Arif Khan Advocate, chairperson media management committee SabheenGhori, chairperson medical committee Naheed Fatima, parliamentary leader of PML(N) in city council Aman Khan Afridi, journalists from China, Canada, USA, England, Italy, Uganda, Iran, Malaysia, Indonesia, Afghanistan and other countries with chairperson of Pakistan Media Development Foundation Durdana Shahab, Gen.Secretary Amin Yousuf, presient Zaheer Khan, senior vice president Muqtida Mansoor, Rahimullah Yousufzai and other office bearers of PMDF and city council members and elected representatives and KMC officers were also present on this occasion.

He said Karachi is the biggest city and economic hub of Pakistan and provincial capital of Sindh Province. Its population is presently crossing 20 million and according to United Nations, has a status of mega city. The second important feature of the city is its diversity in people and walks of life.—NNI

Related