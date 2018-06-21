KMC finalizes drain cleaning works

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said KMC has given final shape to the arrangements for cleaning of 36 major drains in the metropolis on the directive of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Water Commission. He said this while presiding over a meeting on the cleaning of storm water drains which was attended by the Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Sr. director Coordination Masood Alam and other officers, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said that the work which started before Eid on the cleaning of four major drains including Orangi Nala, Gujjar Nala, Manzoor Colony Nala and Nehr-e-Khyam has also been initiated after availability of labor and machinery, he said.

The Mayor said storm water drains converted into sewerage drains and 60 per cent of garbage is dropped in these drains which chocked the drains.

He said Government of Sindh has provided necessary amount on the directives of the Supreme Court, 36 tenders for cleaning of drains were processed out of which work on 29 of these is being started and the Government of Sindh has been sent a letter for release of further Rs 720 million.—APP

