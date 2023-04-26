KMC finalizes arrangements to cope with situation during expected rains

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman has said that in view of the forecast of expected rain in Karachi, all available pumps and machinery should be installed for drainage at all important places, check the choke points of rain drains and ready machinery for drainage of rainwater from underpasses so that the citizens can be protected from difficulties in case of heavy rains.

He gave these instructions while addressing a high-level meeting held in his office on Wednesday after the forecast of the Meteorological Department regarding rains, said a spokesperson of KMC. Senior Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad, Director Fire Brigade Tariq Siddiqui, USSR Humayun Khan, Director Machine Pool Anwar Baloch, Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Dr. Syed Saif said that according to reports, the rain system had entered the country and rain was predicted on Friday. In view of this, the holidays of the officers and staff of the concerned department have been cancelled, he added. All the personnel engaged in rainwater drainage should be seen on the roads with specific uniforms and water should be drained immediately from the places where water collects during rains, he said and that that Fire Brigade department, city wardens, Rescue unit and the Department of Municipal Services should work in coordination and wherever there was any obstruction, it should be removed immediately. The Administrator Karachi said that citizens can register their complaints for rainwater drainage at 1339, where relevant staff would be present 24 hours to register their complaints, adding that KMC Life guards on the beach would also perform their duties during rains. All the concerned officers and staff should be vigilant regarding rain water drainage and should immediately resolve the complaints received from the citizens in this regard.

The Administrator said that the officers and subordinate staff of all departments should take steps to provide maximum convenience to the citizens during rains according to previous experiences and utilize all available resources.

Special attention should be paid to the low-lying areas of the city, where there have been complaints of rainwater accumulation in the past, special drainage arrangements should be made in all these places, especially the main roads and secondary roads should be kept flowing for traffic. Wardens are being posted at these places.

Administrator Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahma said that the rainwater drainage work will be done in collaboration with the district municipal corporations and every possible effort will be made to save the citizens from problems during the rainy season.