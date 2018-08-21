KMC finalises work of Zulfiqarabad oil tankers parking terminal

Staff Reporter

Metropolitan Commissioner (MC) of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Dr. Syed Saif ur Rehman said that the KMC has completed all work of Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal, including the provision of facilities to drivers and other staff.

He expressed these views during a visit to Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal along with deputy commissioner Malir, additional deputy commissioner, senior director coordination, director terminals and other officers on Monday, said a statement.

Dr Saif ur Rehman said the district administration should play its role in making sure that tankers are parked in this terminal. He reviewed and inspected the facilities being provided in the terminal for parking of oil tankers and directed that the motor for supply of water should be made in order immediately.

He said only oil tankers are allowed to be parked in this terminal.

He said that this oil tanker parking terminal has the capacity to park 3200 oil tankers and with all required facilities including mosque, rest area, canteen, bathrooms and service and maintenance shops of tankers were made available at the terminal.

This terminal will have 140 toilets and a police kiosk and 36 feet wide road has been constructed along with oil tanker parking terminal.

The facilities for the drivers have been provided while an infrastructure for 10,000 will be available.The horticulture department has been advised to grow trees in and around the area at the terminal; six time zones have been fixed for tankers oil tankers. The Metropolitan Commissioner said that KMC staff has cleaned this place on many times but the actual effect will be seen once the tankers are started to park in this terminal.

Share on: WhatsApp