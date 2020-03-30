KMC designates five graveyards for burial of coronavirus victims

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has designated five graveyards in the metropolis for coronavirus related burials.

This was announced by city Mayor WasimAkhtar after presiding over a meeting of officers at the KMC Headquarters on Monday.

The five graveyards are Muhammad Shah Graveyard in North Karachi, Surjani Town Graveyard in Sector 6-A near Northern Bypass, Mowach Goth Graveyard at Hub River Road, Korangi No 6 Graveyard and Gulshan-e-Zia Graveyard in Orangi Town. A decision was made on the division of each graveyard for one district. The people of District Central will use the Muhammad Shah Graveyard, the Korangi No 6 Graveyard will be used by District Korangi, Muhammad Shah and Surjani Town graveyards by District East, Mowach Goth and Gulshan-e-Zia graveyards by South and Malir districts and the Surjani Town Sector 6 Graveyard by District West.

KMC Graveyard Department Director Iqbal Pervez has confirmedthat four coronavirus affected bodies have been buried in different graveyards so far. “One body was buried at the Paposh Nagar Graveyard, one in Muhammad Shah Graveyard, one in Orangi Town 11 ½ Graveyard and one in Model Colony Graveyard,” Pervez confirmed.

He said the mayor wrote a letter to the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority in Islamabad for provision of burial kits so that they can perform their duties properly.

“We need 150 special burial kits, chlorine, gloves, masks and other related items for the burial ceremonies of coronavirus affected bodies,” the letter reads. Sources in the KMC graveyard department have said they are already short on resources and this emergency situation takes things from bad to worse.